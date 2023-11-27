Should you wager on Aaron Ekblad to light the lamp when the Florida Panthers and the Ottawa Senators face off on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Aaron Ekblad score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Ekblad stats and insights

Ekblad is yet to score through four games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Senators.

Ekblad has zero points on the power play.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have conceded 54 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Senators have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.1 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

