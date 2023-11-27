Will Aaron Ekblad Score a Goal Against the Senators on November 27?
Should you wager on Aaron Ekblad to light the lamp when the Florida Panthers and the Ottawa Senators face off on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.
Will Aaron Ekblad score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Ekblad stats and insights
- Ekblad is yet to score through four games this season.
- This is his first game of the season against the Senators.
- Ekblad has zero points on the power play.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators have conceded 54 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Senators have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.1 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Panthers vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
