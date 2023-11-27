Aaron Ekblad will be in action when the Florida Panthers and Ottawa Senators face off on Monday at Canadian Tire Centre, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Ekblad intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Aaron Ekblad vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +155)

0.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Ekblad Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Ekblad has a plus-minus rating of 0, while averaging 21:26 on the ice per game.

Ekblad has yet to score a goal through four games this year.

Ekblad has yet to record a point this year through four games.

Through four games this year, Ekblad has not recorded an assist.

The implied probability that Ekblad hits the over on his points over/under is 39.2%, based on the odds.

There is a 30.8% chance of Ekblad having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Ekblad Stats vs. the Senators

On defense, the Senators are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 54 goals in total (3.4 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team's +5 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 4 Games 2 0 Points 3 0 Goals 0 0 Assists 3

