Should you bet on Aleksander Barkov Jr. to find the back of the net when the Florida Panthers and the Ottawa Senators face off on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Aleksander Barkov Jr. score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Barkov stats and insights

Barkov has scored in six of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Senators.

Barkov has picked up three assists on the power play.

He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 12.0% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have given up 54 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Senators have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.1 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Barkov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:39 Home L 3-0 11/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:55 Away W 2-1 11/16/2023 Kings 1 0 1 24:28 Away L 2-1 11/14/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 18:05 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 19:00 Home W 4-3 11/10/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 18:31 Home W 5-2 11/8/2023 Capitals 2 1 1 18:48 Away W 4-3 OT 11/6/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 19:41 Home W 5-4 OT 11/4/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 20:21 Away L 5-2 11/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 21:43 Away W 2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.