Aleksander Barkov Jr. will be among those on the ice Monday when his Florida Panthers face the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre. Prop bets for Barkov in that upcoming Panthers-Senators game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Barkov Season Stats Insights

Barkov's plus-minus this season, in 17:03 per game on the ice, is +13.

Barkov has a goal in six games this season through 17 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Barkov has a point in 11 games this season (out of 17), including multiple points six times.

In 10 of 17 games this year, Barkov has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Barkov's implied probability to go over his point total is 62.5% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 46.5% of Barkov going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Barkov Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have given up 54 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +5 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 17 Games 3 17 Points 6 6 Goals 3 11 Assists 3

