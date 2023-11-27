The Florida Panthers, Anton Lundell included, will play the Ottawa Senators on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Lundell in the Panthers-Senators matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Anton Lundell vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Lundell Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Lundell has averaged 15:39 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of 0.

Lundell has a goal in two of 20 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Lundell has recorded a point in a game eight times this year out of 20 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Lundell has an assist in six of 20 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Lundell's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 42.6% that he goes over.

Lundell has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Lundell Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have given up 54 goals in total (3.4 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+5).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 20 Games 3 9 Points 1 2 Goals 0 7 Assists 1

