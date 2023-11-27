In the upcoming contest against the Ottawa Senators, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, can we count on Brandon Montour to score a goal for the Florida Panthers? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Brandon Montour score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Montour stats and insights

Montour is yet to score through four games this season.

He has not played against the Senators yet this season.

Montour has zero points on the power play.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have given up 54 goals in total (3.4 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Senators have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.1 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

