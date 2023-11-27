Brandon Montour and the Florida Panthers will meet the Ottawa Senators at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, at Canadian Tire Centre. Looking to wager on Montour's props? Here is some information to help you.

Brandon Montour vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Montour Season Stats Insights

Montour has averaged 24:24 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -1).

Montour has yet to score a goal through four games this season.

Montour has not recorded a point through four games this season.

Montour has yet to put up an assist this season through four games.

Montour has an implied probability of 52.4% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Montour has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Montour Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have conceded 54 goals in total (3.4 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +5 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 4 Games 3 0 Points 7 0 Goals 2 0 Assists 5

