Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Broward County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Broward County, Florida today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Broward County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
American Heritage High School - Plantation at Somerset Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Pembroke Pines, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boyd Anderson High School at Hallandale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Hallandale, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.