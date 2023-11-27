In the upcoming contest versus the Ottawa Senators, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, can we count on Carter Verhaeghe to score a goal for the Florida Panthers? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Carter Verhaeghe score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Verhaeghe stats and insights

In eight of 20 games this season, Verhaeghe has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Senators.

On the power play he has three goals, plus two assists.

He has a 12.7% shooting percentage, attempting 3.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have conceded 54 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Senators have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.1 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Verhaeghe recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:49 Home L 3-0 11/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:58 Home L 3-1 11/20/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 20:28 Home W 5-3 11/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:22 Away W 2-1 11/16/2023 Kings 1 0 1 21:26 Away L 2-1 11/14/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 17:09 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 17:44 Home W 4-3 11/10/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 15:56 Home W 5-2 11/8/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:49 Away W 4-3 OT 11/6/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 19:23 Home W 5-4 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.