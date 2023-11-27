The Florida Panthers, including Carter Verhaeghe, are in action Monday against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Verhaeghe's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Carter Verhaeghe vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Verhaeghe Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Verhaeghe has averaged 18:12 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

Verhaeghe has a goal in eight of 20 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Verhaeghe has a point in 11 of 20 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

In six of 20 games this season, Verhaeghe has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Verhaeghe's implied probability to go over his point total is 59.8% based on the odds.

Verhaeghe has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Verhaeghe Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have conceded 54 goals in total (3.4 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+5).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 20 Games 3 15 Points 3 8 Goals 2 7 Assists 1

