In the upcoming matchup against the Ottawa Senators, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, can we expect Dmitry Kulikov to score a goal for the Florida Panthers? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Dmitry Kulikov score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Kulikov stats and insights

Kulikov is yet to score through 19 games this season.

He has not played against the Senators yet this season.

Kulikov has zero points on the power play.

Senators defensive stats

On defense, the Senators are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 54 goals in total (3.4 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Senators have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.1 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Kulikov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:36 Home L 3-1 11/20/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:29 Home W 5-3 11/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:19 Away W 2-1 11/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:51 Away L 2-1 11/14/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 23:12 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 19:47 Home W 4-3 11/10/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 22:33 Home W 5-2 11/8/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 21:59 Away W 4-3 OT 11/6/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 21:29 Home W 5-4 OT 11/4/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 20:23 Away L 5-2

Panthers vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

