Will Evan Rodrigues Score a Goal Against the Senators on November 27?
The Florida Panthers' upcoming game against the Ottawa Senators is scheduled for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Evan Rodrigues find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Evan Rodrigues score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)
Rodrigues stats and insights
- Rodrigues has scored in two of 20 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not faced the Senators yet this season.
- Rodrigues has picked up two assists on the power play.
- He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 5.9% of them.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators have given up 54 goals in total (3.4 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Senators have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.1 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Rodrigues recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|14:16
|Home
|L 3-0
|11/22/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:58
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|12:24
|Home
|W 5-3
|11/17/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|17:02
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/16/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:19
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/14/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|18:46
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|0
|2
|14:04
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/10/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|16:18
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/8/2023
|Capitals
|2
|1
|1
|18:01
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/6/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|17:39
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
Panthers vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
