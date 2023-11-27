The Florida Panthers, including Evan Rodrigues, take the ice Monday versus the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Rodrigues available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Evan Rodrigues vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Rodrigues Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Rodrigues has averaged 17:14 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +9.

Rodrigues has recorded two games with a goal scored this year though 20 games played, including multiple goals once.

In seven of 20 games this year, Rodrigues has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Rodrigues has an assist in seven of 20 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability is 43.5% that Rodrigues hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Rodrigues has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Rodrigues Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have conceded 54 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+5) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 20 Games 2 13 Points 2 3 Goals 1 10 Assists 1

