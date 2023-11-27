Will Gustav Forsling Score a Goal Against the Senators on November 27?
In the upcoming game versus the Ottawa Senators, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, can we expect Gustav Forsling to score a goal for the Florida Panthers? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.
Will Gustav Forsling score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Forsling stats and insights
- In two of 20 games this season, Forsling has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Senators yet this season.
- Forsling has scored one goal on the power play.
- He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 5.3% of them.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators have conceded 54 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Senators have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.1 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Forsling recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|19:13
|Home
|L 3-0
|11/22/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|18:58
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|20:56
|Home
|W 5-3
|11/17/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|19:41
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/16/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|24:38
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/14/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|22:09
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|22:36
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/10/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|22:09
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/8/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|25:08
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/6/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|21:34
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
Panthers vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
