Will Jonah Gadjovich Score a Goal Against the Senators on November 27?
Can we expect Jonah Gadjovich lighting the lamp when the Florida Panthers clash with the Ottawa Senators at 7:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will Jonah Gadjovich score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
Gadjovich stats and insights
- Gadjovich is yet to score through four games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Senators.
- Gadjovich has no points on the power play.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators have given up 54 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Senators have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.1 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Panthers vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
