The Florida Panthers' upcoming contest against the Ottawa Senators is set for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Kevin Stenlund find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Kevin Stenlund score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Stenlund stats and insights

Stenlund has scored in five of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Senators yet this season.

Stenlund has no points on the power play.

Stenlund averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 23.8%.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have given up 54 goals in total (3.4 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Senators have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.1 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Stenlund recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:40 Home L 3-0 11/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:04 Home L 3-1 11/20/2023 Oilers 3 1 2 14:12 Home W 5-3 11/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 9:47 Away W 2-1 11/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 8:14 Away L 2-1 11/14/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 10:16 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 11:48 Home W 4-3 11/10/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 16:59 Home W 5-2 11/8/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:29 Away W 4-3 OT 11/6/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:26 Home W 5-4 OT

Panthers vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.