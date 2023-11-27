The Florida Panthers, including Matthew Tkachuk, will be in action Monday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Ottawa Senators. Looking to bet on Tkachuk's props? Here is some information to help you.

Matthew Tkachuk vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Tkachuk Season Stats Insights

Tkachuk has averaged 19:33 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -2).

Tkachuk has a goal in three of 20 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Tkachuk has a point in 11 of 20 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.

In nine of 20 games this season, Tkachuk has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 67.5% that Tkachuk goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 46.5% chance of Tkachuk having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Tkachuk Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have given up 54 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +5 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 20 Games 3 17 Points 5 3 Goals 1 14 Assists 4

