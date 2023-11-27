Will Niko Mikkola Score a Goal Against the Senators on November 27?
When the Florida Panthers square off against the Ottawa Senators on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, will Niko Mikkola score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Niko Mikkola score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Mikkola stats and insights
- Mikkola has scored in two of 20 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Senators.
- Mikkola has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 9.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators have conceded 54 goals in total (3.4 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Senators have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.1 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Mikkola recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|22:27
|Home
|L 3-0
|11/22/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|18:21
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Oilers
|2
|2
|0
|20:11
|Home
|W 5-3
|11/17/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|23:17
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/16/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|18:44
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/14/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|24:36
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|22:37
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/10/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|22:45
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/8/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|21:53
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/6/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|20:52
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
Panthers vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
