Panthers vs. Senators Injury Report Today - November 27
Entering a matchup with the Ottawa Senators (8-8), the Florida Panthers (12-7-1) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27 at Canadian Tire Centre.
Florida Panthers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Josh Mahura
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Ottawa Senators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Thomas Chabot
|D
|Out
|Hand
|Ridly Greig
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Mark Kastelic
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
Panthers vs. Senators Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Ottawa, Ontario
- Arena: Canadian Tire Centre
Panthers Season Insights
- The Panthers rank 23rd in the league with 58 goals scored (2.9 per game).
- Their +3 goal differential ranks 14th in the league.
Senators Season Insights
- The Senators' 59 goals on the season (3.7 per game) rank them 21st in the NHL.
- Ottawa concedes 3.4 goals per game (54 total), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- With a goal differential of +5, they are 11th in the league.
Panthers vs. Senators Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Panthers (-125)
|Senators (+105)
|6.5
