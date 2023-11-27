Entering a matchup with the Ottawa Senators (8-8), the Florida Panthers (12-7-1) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27 at Canadian Tire Centre.

Florida Panthers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Josh Mahura D Out Lower Body

Ottawa Senators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Thomas Chabot D Out Hand Ridly Greig C Out Lower Body Mark Kastelic C Out Lower Body

Panthers vs. Senators Game Info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Ottawa, Ontario

Ottawa, Ontario Arena: Canadian Tire Centre

Panthers Season Insights

The Panthers rank 23rd in the league with 58 goals scored (2.9 per game).

Their +3 goal differential ranks 14th in the league.

Senators Season Insights

The Senators' 59 goals on the season (3.7 per game) rank them 21st in the NHL.

Ottawa concedes 3.4 goals per game (54 total), the seventh-fewest in the league.

With a goal differential of +5, they are 11th in the league.

Panthers vs. Senators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Panthers (-125) Senators (+105) 6.5

