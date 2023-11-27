How to Watch the Panthers vs. Senators Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Florida Panthers (12-7-1, third place in Eastern Conference) will visit the Ottawa Senators (8-8, 15th) on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, in a matchup featuring two teams at opposite ends of the conference standings.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
ESPN+ and BSFL is the spot to tune in to see the Panthers and the Senators take the ice.
Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Panthers vs Senators Additional Info
|Panthers vs Senators Odds/Over/Under
|Panthers vs Senators Prediction
|Panthers vs Senators Betting Trends & Stats
|Panthers vs Senators Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers have given up 55 total goals (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest in league play.
- The Panthers' 58 total goals (2.9 per game) make them the 25th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- In the past 10 contests, the Panthers have gone 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Panthers have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) over that stretch.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sam Reinhart
|20
|13
|12
|25
|8
|10
|43.6%
|Matthew Tkachuk
|20
|3
|14
|17
|20
|9
|50%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|17
|6
|11
|17
|11
|17
|54.6%
|Carter Verhaeghe
|20
|8
|7
|15
|13
|11
|38.9%
|Evan Rodrigues
|20
|3
|10
|13
|7
|4
|27.3%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Senators Stats & Trends
- The Senators have one of the top defenses in the NHL, conceding 54 total goals (3.4 per game), seventh in the league.
- The Senators' 59 goals on the season (3.7 per game) rank them 22nd in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 games, the Senators have earned 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Senators have allowed 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over that stretch.
Senators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tim Stützle
|16
|5
|17
|22
|19
|10
|49%
|Mathieu Joseph
|16
|4
|12
|16
|6
|8
|38.9%
|Brady Tkachuk
|16
|10
|5
|15
|10
|10
|51.5%
|Claude Giroux
|16
|5
|10
|15
|7
|7
|60.2%
|Vladimir Tarasenko
|16
|3
|10
|13
|5
|2
|66.7%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.