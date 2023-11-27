The Florida Panthers (12-7-1, third place in Eastern Conference) will visit the Ottawa Senators (8-8, 15th) on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, in a matchup featuring two teams at opposite ends of the conference standings.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Panthers vs Senators Additional Info

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have given up 55 total goals (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest in league play.

The Panthers' 58 total goals (2.9 per game) make them the 25th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In the past 10 contests, the Panthers have gone 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Panthers have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) over that stretch.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sam Reinhart 20 13 12 25 8 10 43.6% Matthew Tkachuk 20 3 14 17 20 9 50% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 17 6 11 17 11 17 54.6% Carter Verhaeghe 20 8 7 15 13 11 38.9% Evan Rodrigues 20 3 10 13 7 4 27.3%

Senators Stats & Trends

The Senators have one of the top defenses in the NHL, conceding 54 total goals (3.4 per game), seventh in the league.

The Senators' 59 goals on the season (3.7 per game) rank them 22nd in the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Senators have earned 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Senators have allowed 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over that stretch.

Senators Key Players