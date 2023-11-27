The Florida Panthers (12-7-1) are favorites when they go on the road against the Ottawa Senators (8-8) on Monday, November 27 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSFL. The Panthers are -120 on the moneyline to win, while the Senators have +100 moneyline odds.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Panthers vs. Senators Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Panthers vs. Senators Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers vs. Senators Betting Trends

In the 11 times this season the Panthers have been favored on the moneyline, they have finished 8-3 in those games.

The Senators have been an underdog in seven games this season, with three upset wins (42.9%).

Florida has not played with moneyline odds of -120 or shorter.

Ottawa has not been a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +100 odds on them winning this game.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Panthers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 4-6 6-4-0 6.5 3.20 2.60 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 3.20 2.60 5 17.9% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 6-4 4-4-2 6.8 3.40 3.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 3.40 3.30 8 19.5% Record as ML Favorite 5-1 Record as ML Underdog 1-1 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 2-2 Record as ML Underdog 3-3 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 4

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.