Panthers vs. Senators: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - November 27
The Florida Panthers (12-7-1) are favorites when they go on the road against the Ottawa Senators (8-8) on Monday, November 27 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSFL. The Panthers are -120 on the moneyline to win, while the Senators have +100 moneyline odds.
Panthers vs. Senators Game Info
- When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Panthers vs. Senators Total and Moneyline
Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Panthers Moneyline
|Senators Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-120
|+100
|6.5
|FanDuel
|-120
|+100
|6.5
Panthers vs. Senators Betting Trends
- In the 11 times this season the Panthers have been favored on the moneyline, they have finished 8-3 in those games.
- The Senators have been an underdog in seven games this season, with three upset wins (42.9%).
- Florida has not played with moneyline odds of -120 or shorter.
- Ottawa has not been a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +100 odds on them winning this game.
Panthers Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|7-3-0
|4-6
|6-4-0
|6.5
|3.20
|2.60
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|7-3-0
|3.20
|2.60
|5
|17.9%
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|5-5-0
|6-4
|4-4-2
|6.8
|3.40
|3.30
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|5-5-0
|3.40
|3.30
|8
|19.5%
|Record as ML Favorite
|5-1
|Record as ML Underdog
|1-1
|Puck Line Covers
|4
|Puck Line Losses
|6
|Games Over Total
|6
|Games Under Total
|4
|Record as ML Favorite
|2-2
|Record as ML Underdog
|3-3
|Puck Line Covers
|6
|Puck Line Losses
|4
|Games Over Total
|4
|Games Under Total
|4
