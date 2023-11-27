Two clubs at opposite ends of their conference's standings, the Florida Panthers (third in the Eastern Conference at 12-7-1) and the Ottawa Senators (15th in the Eastern Conference at 8-8), square off on Monday, November 27 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSFL.

In the last 10 games, the Panthers have put up a 7-3-0 record after putting up 32 total goals (five power-play goals on 28 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 17.9%). Their opponents have scored a combined 26 goals in those games.

To prepare for this matchup, here's who we project to secure the win in Monday's hockey action.

Panthers vs. Senators Predictions for Monday

Our computer projection model for this game calls for a final result of Senators 4, Panthers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Senators (+105)

Senators (+105) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Senators (+1.5)

Panthers vs Senators Additional Info

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers have gone 2-1-3 in overtime contests to contribute to an overall record of 12-7-1.

Florida has 13 points (6-1-1) in the eight games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the two games this season the Panthers scored just one goal, they lost both times.

Florida has scored two goals in four games this season (2-1-1 record, five points).

The Panthers have scored at least three goals 12 times, and are 10-2-0 in those games (to record 20 points).

In the six games when Florida has scored a single power-play goal, it went 4-2-0 to register eight points.

When it has outshot its opponent, Florida is 8-6-1 (17 points).

The Panthers have been outshot by opponents four times, and went 3-1-0 (six points).

Team Stats Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Senators AVG Senators Rank 23rd 2.9 Goals Scored 3.69 6th 7th 2.75 Goals Allowed 3.38 21st 3rd 33.6 Shots 32.6 6th 5th 27.9 Shots Allowed 29.8 13th 25th 15.63% Power Play % 20.59% 17th 19th 77.42% Penalty Kill % 76.92% 20th

Panthers vs. Senators Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

