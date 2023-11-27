Aleksander Barkov Jr. and Mathieu Joseph will be two of the most exciting players to watch when the Florida Panthers play the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Monday, November 27 at 7:00 PM ET.

Panthers vs. Senators Game Information

Panthers Players to Watch

One of the top contributors this season for Florida, Sam Reinhart has 25 points in 20 games (13 goals, 12 assists).

Barkov is another key contributor for Florida, with 17 points (0.9 per game) -- scoring six goals and adding 11 assists.

Matthew Tkachuk has posted three goals and 14 assists for Florida.

Anthony Stolarz's record is 3-1-0. He has given up nine goals (2.28 goals against average) and made 99 saves.

Senators Players to Watch

Tim Stutzle's five goals and 17 assists in 16 matchups give him 22 points on the season.

With 16 total points (one per game), including four goals and 12 assists through 16 games, Joseph is crucial for Ottawa's offense.

This season, Brady Tkachuk has scored 10 goals and contributed five assists for Ottawa, giving him a point total of 15.

In the crease, Anton Forsberg's record stands at 3-4-0 on the season, allowing 22 goals (3.5 goals against average) and compiling 125 saves with an .850% save percentage (67th in the league).

Panthers vs. Senators Stat Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Senators AVG Senators Rank 22nd 2.9 Goals Scored 3.69 6th 7th 2.75 Goals Allowed 3.38 20th 2nd 33.6 Shots 32.6 6th 5th 27.9 Shots Allowed 29.8 13th 25th 15.63% Power Play % 20.59% 17th 20th 77.42% Penalty Kill % 76.92% 21st

