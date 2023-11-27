The Florida Panthers (12-7-1, third in the Eastern Conference) square off against an opponent at the opposite end of the standings, the Ottawa Senators (8-8, 15th in the Eastern Conference), on Monday, November 27 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSFL.

Panthers vs. Senators Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Panthers (-125) Senators (+105) 6.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have been favored on the moneyline 11 times this season, and have gone 8-3 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, Florida has gone 7-3 (winning 70.0%).

The Panthers have a 55.6% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Florida's 20 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals 10 times.

Panthers vs Senators Additional Info

Panthers vs. Senators Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Senators Total (Rank) 58 (25th) Goals 59 (22nd) 55 (8th) Goals Allowed 54 (7th) 10 (24th) Power Play Goals 14 (16th) 14 (16th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 12 (15th)

Panthers Advanced Stats

In its last 10 contests Florida has gone 7-3-0 overall, with a 4-6-0 record against the spread.

Six of Florida's past 10 contests went over.

The Panthers and their opponents combined for an average of 6.5 goals in the past 10 games, equal to the over/under set for this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Panthers are putting up 0.7 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Panthers' 2.9 average goals per game add up to 58 total, which makes them the 25th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

On defense, the Panthers have been one of the best squads in league action, giving up 55 goals to rank eighth.

They're ranked 14th in the league with a +3 goal differential .

