Bookmakers have set player props for Sam Reinhart, Tim Stutzle and others when the Florida Panthers visit the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Panthers vs. Senators Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Panthers vs. Senators Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Sam Reinhart Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -175)

Reinhart has been vital to Florida this season, with 25 points in 20 games.

Reinhart Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Jets Nov. 24 0 0 0 1 vs. Bruins Nov. 22 0 0 0 0 vs. Oilers Nov. 20 0 1 1 0 at Ducks Nov. 17 0 0 0 1 at Kings Nov. 16 1 0 1 1

Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Aleksander Barkov Jr. is another of Florida's top contributors through 17 games, with six goals and 11 assists.

Barkov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Jets Nov. 24 0 0 0 1 vs. Bruins Nov. 22 0 0 0 0 vs. Oilers Nov. 20 0 0 0 0 at Ducks Nov. 17 0 0 0 2 at Kings Nov. 16 0 1 1 3

Matthew Tkachuk Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Matthew Tkachuk has three goals and 14 assists for Florida.

Tkachuk Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Jets Nov. 24 0 0 0 4 vs. Bruins Nov. 22 0 0 0 7 vs. Oilers Nov. 20 0 0 0 3 at Ducks Nov. 17 0 0 0 3 at Kings Nov. 16 0 0 0 6

NHL Props Today: Ottawa Senators

Tim Stützle Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)

1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)

Stuetzle has scored five goals (0.3 per game) and collected 17 assists (1.1 per game), fueling the Ottawa offense with 22 total points (1.4 per game). He takes 3.1 shots per game, shooting 10%.

Stuetzle Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Islanders Nov. 24 1 1 2 6 vs. Wild Nov. 18 0 0 0 1 vs. Red Wings Nov. 16 1 2 3 4 vs. Flames Nov. 11 0 2 2 2 vs. Canucks Nov. 9 0 0 0 3

Mathieu Joseph Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

Mathieu Joseph has posted 16 total points (one per game) this campaign. He has four goals and 12 assists.

Joseph Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Islanders Nov. 24 0 2 2 1 vs. Wild Nov. 18 0 0 0 3 vs. Red Wings Nov. 16 0 1 1 1 vs. Flames Nov. 11 1 0 1 3 vs. Canucks Nov. 9 0 0 0 3

