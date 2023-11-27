Will Ryan Lomberg Score a Goal Against the Senators on November 27?
For those looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Florida Panthers and the Ottawa Senators on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, is Ryan Lomberg a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Ryan Lomberg score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Lomberg stats and insights
- In two of 20 games this season, Lomberg has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Senators yet this season.
- Lomberg has no points on the power play.
- He has a 9.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Senators defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Senators are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 54 goals in total (3.4 per game) which ranks seventh.
- So far this season, the Senators have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.1 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Lomberg recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|9:55
|Home
|L 3-0
|11/22/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|6:36
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|6:10
|Home
|W 5-3
|11/17/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|8:18
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/16/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|9:39
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/14/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|7:47
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|9:13
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/10/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|7:49
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/8/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|7:11
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/6/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|9:38
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Panthers vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.