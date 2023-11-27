On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Florida Panthers go head to head against the Ottawa Senators. Is Sam Bennett going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Sam Bennett score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Bennett stats and insights

In one of eight games this season, Bennett scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Senators yet this season.

Bennett has zero points on the power play.

He has a 6.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have conceded 54 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Senators have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.1 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Bennett recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:41 Home L 3-0 11/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 21:31 Home L 3-1 11/20/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 17:27 Home W 5-3 11/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:40 Away W 2-1 11/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:11 Away L 2-1 11/14/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:11 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:51 Home W 4-3 10/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 7:54 Away L 3-2 OT

Panthers vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

