Sam Bennett and the Florida Panthers will play the Ottawa Senators at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023. Looking to bet on Bennett's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Sam Bennett vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Bennett Season Stats Insights

Bennett's plus-minus this season, in 9:52 per game on the ice, is -5.

Bennett has scored a goal in one of eight games this year.

Bennett has a point in one of eight games, but has not posted multiple points in a game yet this season.

Through eight games this year, Bennett has not recorded an assist.

Bennett's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

There is a 28.6% chance of Bennett having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Bennett Stats vs. the Senators

On the defensive side, the Senators are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 54 goals in total (3.4 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+5).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 8 Games 3 1 Points 0 1 Goals 0 0 Assists 0

