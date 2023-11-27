Sam Reinhart and the Florida Panthers will be in action on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Ottawa Senators. Looking to bet on Reinhart's props versus the Senators? Scroll down for stats and information.

Sam Reinhart vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Reinhart Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Reinhart has a plus-minus of +10, while averaging 20:45 on the ice per game.

In Reinhart's 20 games played this season he's scored in 10 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Reinhart has a point in 13 games this year (out of 20), including multiple points 10 times.

Reinhart has an assist in nine of 20 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Reinhart's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 61.7% that he goes over.

Reinhart has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Reinhart Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have given up 54 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +5 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 20 Games 3 25 Points 3 13 Goals 1 12 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.