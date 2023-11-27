The Xavier Musketeers (4-2) look to continue a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-3) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET.

Xavier vs. Oakland Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Xavier Stats Insights

  • The Musketeers make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Golden Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (43.0%).
  • Xavier has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.0% from the field.
  • The Golden Grizzlies are the 205th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Musketeers sit at 126th.
  • The 77.3 points per game the Musketeers put up are 5.6 more points than the Golden Grizzlies allow (71.7).
  • Xavier is 3-0 when scoring more than 71.7 points.

Oakland Stats Insights

  • The Golden Grizzlies' 43.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.8 percentage points higher than the Musketeers have allowed to their opponents (37.0%).
  • This season, Oakland has a 3-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 37.0% from the field.
  • The Golden Grizzlies are the 205th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Musketeers sit at 307th.
  • The Golden Grizzlies' 72.7 points per game are 6.0 more points than the 66.7 the Musketeers allow.
  • Oakland has a 3-1 record when giving up fewer than 77.3 points.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Xavier put up 83.6 points per game last season in home games, which was 3.1 more points than it averaged in road games (80.5).
  • Defensively the Musketeers were better at home last year, ceding 71.7 points per game, compared to 77.1 in road games.
  • When playing at home, Xavier sunk 0.9 fewer threes per game (7.2) than in away games (8.1). It also sported a worse three-point percentage at home (38.0%) compared to away from home (40.5%).

Oakland Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Oakland scored 78.4 points per game last season. Away, it scored 69.9.
  • The Golden Grizzlies gave up fewer points at home (76.1 per game) than away (76.2) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Oakland knocked down more triples on the road (7.5 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (30.9%) than at home (30.1%).

Xavier Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 Washington L 74-71 T-Mobile Arena
11/19/2023 Saint Mary's (CA) W 66-49 T-Mobile Arena
11/24/2023 Bryant W 100-75 Cintas Center
11/27/2023 Oakland - Cintas Center
12/1/2023 Houston - Cintas Center
12/5/2023 Delaware - Cintas Center

Oakland Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Drake L 85-77 John Gray Gymnasium
11/20/2023 Loyola Marymount W 74-69 John Gray Gymnasium
11/21/2023 Marshall W 78-71 John Gray Gymnasium
11/27/2023 @ Xavier - Cintas Center
11/29/2023 @ Detroit Mercy - Calihan Hall
12/2/2023 Purdue Fort Wayne - Athletics Center O'rena

