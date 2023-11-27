How to Watch Xavier vs. Oakland on TV or Live Stream - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Xavier Musketeers (4-2) look to continue a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-3) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET.
Xavier vs. Oakland Game Info
- When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Xavier Stats Insights
- The Musketeers make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Golden Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (43.0%).
- Xavier has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.0% from the field.
- The Golden Grizzlies are the 205th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Musketeers sit at 126th.
- The 77.3 points per game the Musketeers put up are 5.6 more points than the Golden Grizzlies allow (71.7).
- Xavier is 3-0 when scoring more than 71.7 points.
Oakland Stats Insights
- The Golden Grizzlies' 43.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.8 percentage points higher than the Musketeers have allowed to their opponents (37.0%).
- This season, Oakland has a 3-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 37.0% from the field.
- The Golden Grizzlies are the 205th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Musketeers sit at 307th.
- The Golden Grizzlies' 72.7 points per game are 6.0 more points than the 66.7 the Musketeers allow.
- Oakland has a 3-1 record when giving up fewer than 77.3 points.
Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Xavier put up 83.6 points per game last season in home games, which was 3.1 more points than it averaged in road games (80.5).
- Defensively the Musketeers were better at home last year, ceding 71.7 points per game, compared to 77.1 in road games.
- When playing at home, Xavier sunk 0.9 fewer threes per game (7.2) than in away games (8.1). It also sported a worse three-point percentage at home (38.0%) compared to away from home (40.5%).
Oakland Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Oakland scored 78.4 points per game last season. Away, it scored 69.9.
- The Golden Grizzlies gave up fewer points at home (76.1 per game) than away (76.2) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Oakland knocked down more triples on the road (7.5 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (30.9%) than at home (30.1%).
Xavier Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Washington
|L 74-71
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/19/2023
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|W 66-49
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/24/2023
|Bryant
|W 100-75
|Cintas Center
|11/27/2023
|Oakland
|-
|Cintas Center
|12/1/2023
|Houston
|-
|Cintas Center
|12/5/2023
|Delaware
|-
|Cintas Center
Oakland Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Drake
|L 85-77
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/20/2023
|Loyola Marymount
|W 74-69
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/21/2023
|Marshall
|W 78-71
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/27/2023
|@ Xavier
|-
|Cintas Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Detroit Mercy
|-
|Calihan Hall
|12/2/2023
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|-
|Athletics Center O'rena
