The Xavier Musketeers (4-2) look to continue a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-3) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET.

Xavier vs. Oakland Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX Sports Networks

Xavier Stats Insights

The Musketeers make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Golden Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (43.0%).

Xavier has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.0% from the field.

The Golden Grizzlies are the 205th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Musketeers sit at 126th.

The 77.3 points per game the Musketeers put up are 5.6 more points than the Golden Grizzlies allow (71.7).

Xavier is 3-0 when scoring more than 71.7 points.

Oakland Stats Insights

The Golden Grizzlies' 43.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.8 percentage points higher than the Musketeers have allowed to their opponents (37.0%).

This season, Oakland has a 3-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 37.0% from the field.

The Golden Grizzlies are the 205th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Musketeers sit at 307th.

The Golden Grizzlies' 72.7 points per game are 6.0 more points than the 66.7 the Musketeers allow.

Oakland has a 3-1 record when giving up fewer than 77.3 points.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Xavier put up 83.6 points per game last season in home games, which was 3.1 more points than it averaged in road games (80.5).

Defensively the Musketeers were better at home last year, ceding 71.7 points per game, compared to 77.1 in road games.

When playing at home, Xavier sunk 0.9 fewer threes per game (7.2) than in away games (8.1). It also sported a worse three-point percentage at home (38.0%) compared to away from home (40.5%).

Oakland Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Oakland scored 78.4 points per game last season. Away, it scored 69.9.

The Golden Grizzlies gave up fewer points at home (76.1 per game) than away (76.2) last season.

Beyond the arc, Oakland knocked down more triples on the road (7.5 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (30.9%) than at home (30.1%).

Xavier Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/18/2023 Washington L 74-71 T-Mobile Arena 11/19/2023 Saint Mary's (CA) W 66-49 T-Mobile Arena 11/24/2023 Bryant W 100-75 Cintas Center 11/27/2023 Oakland - Cintas Center 12/1/2023 Houston - Cintas Center 12/5/2023 Delaware - Cintas Center

Oakland Upcoming Schedule