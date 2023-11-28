On Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Florida Panthers square off with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Is Aaron Ekblad going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Aaron Ekblad score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Ekblad stats and insights

Ekblad is yet to score through five games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Maple Leafs.

Ekblad has zero points on the power play.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs have conceded 65 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.8 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

