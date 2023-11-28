Aaron Ekblad will be in action when the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs meet on Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Ekblad? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Aaron Ekblad vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +165)

0.5 points (Over odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Ekblad Season Stats Insights

Ekblad has averaged 22:18 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of 0).

Ekblad has yet to score a goal through five games this year.

Through five games this year, Ekblad has not registered a point.

Ekblad has yet to post an assist through five games this year.

Ekblad's implied probability to go over his point total is 37.7% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Ekblad has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Ekblad Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are giving up 65 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 5 Games 9 0 Points 7 0 Goals 1 0 Assists 6

