For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Florida Panthers and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Aleksander Barkov Jr. a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Aleksander Barkov Jr. score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Barkov stats and insights

  • In six of 18 games this season, Barkov has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Maple Leafs this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Barkov has picked up six assists on the power play.
  • Barkov's shooting percentage is 11.3%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

  • The Maple Leafs are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 65 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.8 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Barkov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/27/2023 Senators 3 0 3 19:14 Away W 5-0
11/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:39 Home L 3-0
11/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:55 Away W 2-1
11/16/2023 Kings 1 0 1 24:28 Away L 2-1
11/14/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 18:05 Away W 5-3
11/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 19:00 Home W 4-3
11/10/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 18:31 Home W 5-2
11/8/2023 Capitals 2 1 1 18:48 Away W 4-3 OT
11/6/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 19:41 Home W 5-4 OT
11/4/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 20:21 Away L 5-2

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

