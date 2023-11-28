The Florida Panthers, including Aleksander Barkov Jr., are in action Tuesday versus the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Barkov available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Barkov Season Stats Insights

Barkov's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:10 per game on the ice, is +13.

In six of 18 games this year, Barkov has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Barkov has a point in 12 games this year (out of 18), including multiple points seven times.

Barkov has had an assist in a game 11 times this year over 18 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability is 65.4% that Barkov hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 51.2% of Barkov going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Barkov Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are conceding 65 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 18 Games 10 20 Points 8 6 Goals 2 14 Assists 6

