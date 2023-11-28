Will Anton Lundell score a goal when the Florida Panthers face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Anton Lundell score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Lundell stats and insights

Lundell has scored in two of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Maple Leafs this season in one game (zero shots).

Lundell has picked up one assist on the power play.

He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 5.1% of them.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are allowing 65 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.8 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Lundell recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/27/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:34 Away W 5-0 11/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:35 Home L 3-0 11/22/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 15:50 Home L 3-1 11/20/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:33 Home W 5-3 11/17/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 16:51 Away W 2-1 11/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:03 Away L 2-1 11/14/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:37 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:28 Home W 4-3 11/10/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 15:45 Home W 5-2 11/8/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 16:51 Away W 4-3 OT

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

