The Florida Panthers, with Anton Lundell, will be in action Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Toronto Maple Leafs. If you'd like to wager on Lundell's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Anton Lundell vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Lundell Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Lundell has a plus-minus rating of +1, while averaging 15:38 on the ice per game.

In two of 21 games this year, Lundell has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Lundell has a point in eight of 21 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

In six of 21 games this season, Lundell has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Lundell goes over his points over/under is 42.6%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 30.8% of Lundell going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Lundell Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On defense, the Maple Leafs are allowing 65 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 21 Games 10 9 Points 5 2 Goals 3 7 Assists 2

