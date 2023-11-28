Tuesday's contest that pits the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-2) against the Jacksonville Dolphins (2-2) at Moore Gymnasium has a projected final score of 68-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Bethune-Cookman, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 6:00 PM on November 28.

The Wildcats are coming off of a 64-57 victory over Bradley in their last game on Thursday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Bethune-Cookman vs. Jacksonville Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Bethune-Cookman vs. Jacksonville Score Prediction

Prediction: Bethune-Cookman 68, Jacksonville 62

Other SWAC Predictions

Bethune-Cookman Schedule Analysis

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Wildcats are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most losses.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Bethune-Cookman is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 33rd-most wins.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bethune-Cookman 2023-24 Best Wins

56-48 on the road over Georgia State (No. 257) on November 22

74-72 at home over Iona (No. 279) on November 15

64-57 over Bradley (No. 297) on November 23

Bethune-Cookman Leaders

Chanel Wilson: 16.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.6 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (5-for-25)

16.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.6 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (5-for-25) Kerrighan Dunn: 9.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 35.3 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

9.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 35.3 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22) Chanelle McDonald: 9.2 PTS, 45.2 FG%

9.2 PTS, 45.2 FG% O'Mariyah Tucker: 8.6 PTS, 46.7 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (6-for-12)

8.6 PTS, 46.7 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (6-for-12) Karianna Woods: 5.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 26.1 FG%

Bethune-Cookman Performance Insights

The Wildcats' -35 scoring differential (being outscored by 7.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 65.2 points per game (206th in college basketball) while giving up 72.2 per outing (303rd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.