Will Brandon Montour Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on November 28?
For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Florida Panthers and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Brandon Montour a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Brandon Montour score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Montour stats and insights
- Montour is yet to score through five games this season.
- He has not played against the Maple Leafs yet this season.
- Montour has picked up one assist on the power play.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- The Maple Leafs are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 65 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.8 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.
Panthers vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
