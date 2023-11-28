For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Florida Panthers and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Brandon Montour a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Brandon Montour score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Montour stats and insights

Montour is yet to score through five games this season.

He has not played against the Maple Leafs yet this season.

Montour has picked up one assist on the power play.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 65 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.8 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

