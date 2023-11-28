Brandon Montour and the Florida Panthers will play the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. Looking to wager on Montour's props versus the Maple Leafs? Scroll down for stats and information.

Brandon Montour vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Montour Season Stats Insights

In 5 games this season, Montour has averaged 24:06 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of 0.

Montour has yet to score a goal this season through five games played.

Montour has registered a point in one of five games playedthis season.

Montour has yet to record two or more assists in a game this season out of the five games he's played.

The implied probability is 52.6% that Montour goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Montour has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Montour Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 65 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (0).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 5 Games 9 1 Points 6 0 Goals 3 1 Assists 3

