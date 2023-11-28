Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Brevard County, Florida today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Brevard County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Palm Bay High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 28

6:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Melbourne, FL

Melbourne, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

New Smyrna Beach High School at West Shore JrSr High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM ET on November 28

6:50 PM ET on November 28 Location: Melbourne, FL

Melbourne, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Seabreeze HS at Cocoa Beach JrSr High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

7:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Cocoa Beach, FL

Cocoa Beach, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Merritt Island High School at Titusville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

7:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Titusville, FL

Titusville, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Satellite High School at Bayside High School