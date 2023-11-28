Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Broward County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Broward County, Florida today, and information on how to watch these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Broward County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
NSU University School at American Heritage High School - Plantation
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Plantation, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northeast High School - Oakland Park at Palm Harbor University HS
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Palm Harbor, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
