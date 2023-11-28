Will Carter Verhaeghe Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on November 28?
For people looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Florida Panthers and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Carter Verhaeghe a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Carter Verhaeghe score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Verhaeghe stats and insights
- In nine of 21 games this season, Verhaeghe has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game against the Maple Leafs this season, he has attempted four shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Verhaeghe has picked up three goals and two assists on the power play.
- Verhaeghe averages 3.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.9%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- The Maple Leafs are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 65 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.8 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Verhaeghe recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/27/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|18:04
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/24/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:49
|Home
|L 3-0
|11/22/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|19:58
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Oilers
|2
|1
|1
|20:28
|Home
|W 5-3
|11/17/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|16:22
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/16/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|21:26
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/14/2023
|Sharks
|2
|1
|1
|17:09
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|17:44
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/10/2023
|Hurricanes
|2
|1
|1
|15:56
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/8/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|17:49
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Panthers vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.