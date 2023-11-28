The Florida Panthers, with Carter Verhaeghe, will be in action Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Toronto Maple Leafs. Considering a bet on Verhaeghe in the Panthers-Maple Leafs game? Use our stats and information below.

Carter Verhaeghe vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Verhaeghe Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Verhaeghe has a plus-minus rating of +2, while averaging 18:12 on the ice per game.

Verhaeghe has a goal in nine games this year through 21 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 12 of 21 games this year, Verhaeghe has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

In six of 21 games this season, Verhaeghe has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Verhaeghe has an implied probability of 59.8% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 38.5% chance of Verhaeghe having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Verhaeghe Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 65 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 21 Games 10 16 Points 7 9 Goals 4 7 Assists 3

