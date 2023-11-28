There is high school basketball action in Clay County, Florida today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available right here.

Clay County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Beaches Chapel School at St. Johns Country Day HS

Game Time: 2:05 PM ET on November 28

2:05 PM ET on November 28 Location: Orange Park, FL

Orange Park, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Orange Park High School at Ridgeview High School