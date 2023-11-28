Can we count on Dmitry Kulikov lighting the lamp when the Florida Panthers play the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Dmitry Kulikov score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Kulikov stats and insights

  • Kulikov is yet to score through 20 games this season.
  • He has not scored against the Maple Leafs this season in one game (zero shots).
  • Kulikov has zero points on the power play.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

  • On defense, the Maple Leafs are allowing 65 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.8 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Kulikov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/27/2023 Senators 1 0 1 10:28 Away W 5-0
11/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:36 Home L 3-1
11/20/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:29 Home W 5-3
11/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:19 Away W 2-1
11/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:51 Away L 2-1
11/14/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 23:12 Away W 5-3
11/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 19:47 Home W 4-3
11/10/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 22:33 Home W 5-2
11/8/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 21:59 Away W 4-3 OT
11/6/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 21:29 Home W 5-4 OT

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

