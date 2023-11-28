Will Dmitry Kulikov Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on November 28?
Can we count on Dmitry Kulikov lighting the lamp when the Florida Panthers play the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Dmitry Kulikov score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Kulikov stats and insights
- Kulikov is yet to score through 20 games this season.
- He has not scored against the Maple Leafs this season in one game (zero shots).
- Kulikov has zero points on the power play.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- On defense, the Maple Leafs are allowing 65 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.8 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.
Kulikov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/27/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|10:28
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|13:36
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|15:29
|Home
|W 5-3
|11/17/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|12:19
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/16/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:51
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/14/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|23:12
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|19:47
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/10/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|22:33
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/8/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|21:59
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/6/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|21:29
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
Panthers vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
