Will Eetu Luostarinen find the back of the net when the Florida Panthers play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Eetu Luostarinen score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Luostarinen stats and insights

  • In two of 21 games this season, Luostarinen has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • In one game versus the Maple Leafs this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
  • Luostarinen has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 6.5% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

  • The Maple Leafs are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 65 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.8 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Luostarinen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/27/2023 Senators 1 1 0 15:28 Away W 5-0
11/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:47 Home L 3-0
11/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:54 Home L 3-1
11/20/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 17:35 Home W 5-3
11/17/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 15:42 Away W 2-1
11/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 12:10 Away L 2-1
11/14/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:30 Away W 5-3
11/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:30 Home W 4-3
11/10/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 16:34 Home W 5-2
11/8/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 14:05 Away W 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.