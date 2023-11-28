Evan Rodrigues and the Florida Panthers will meet the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, at Scotiabank Arena. There are prop bets for Rodrigues available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Evan Rodrigues vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Rodrigues Season Stats Insights

Rodrigues' plus-minus rating this season, in 17:06 per game on the ice, is +9.

Rodrigues has scored in two of the 21 games he's played this season, one being of the milti-goal variety.

Rodrigues has a point in seven of 21 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Rodrigues has an assist in seven of 21 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Rodrigues' odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 43.5% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Rodrigues going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.8%.

Rodrigues Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 65 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (0).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 21 Games 3 13 Points 1 3 Goals 0 10 Assists 1

