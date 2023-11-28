Will Gustav Forsling Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on November 28?
On Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Florida Panthers square off with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Is Gustav Forsling going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Gustav Forsling score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
Forsling stats and insights
- Forsling has scored in two of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Maple Leafs this season, but has not scored.
- Forsling has scored one goal on the power play.
- He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 4.9% of them.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- The Maple Leafs have conceded 65 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.8 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.
Forsling recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/27/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|24:50
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/24/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|19:13
|Home
|L 3-0
|11/22/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|18:58
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|20:56
|Home
|W 5-3
|11/17/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|19:41
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/16/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|24:38
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/14/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|22:09
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|22:36
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/10/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|22:09
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/8/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|25:08
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Panthers vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
