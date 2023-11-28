The Milwaukee Bucks (6-4), on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Kaseya Center, battle the Miami Heat (7-4). The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and BSWI.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Heat vs. Bucks Game Information

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Heat Games

Heat Players to Watch

Tyler Herro averages 22.0 points, 4.3 assists and 4.3 boards per game.

Jimmy Butler averages 16.5 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 31.0% from the floor.

Kyle Lowry averages 5.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest, shooting 42.9% from the floor and 44.4% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kevin Love puts up 11.0 points, 9.5 boards and 2.0 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.0 blocks.

Duncan Robinson posts 10.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 41.4% from the field and 38.1% from downtown with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bucks Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Giannis Antetokounmpo gets the Bucks 24.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals and 2.0 blocked shots.

Damian Lillard is averaging 22.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. He's making 34.4% of his shots from the floor and 30.0% from beyond the arc, with 3.0 treys per contest.

Malik Beasley is putting up 11.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. He is making 50.0% of his shots from the field and 45.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 treys per contest.

The Bucks are receiving 11.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game from Bobby Portis this year.

Brook Lopez is putting up 13.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest. He is sinking 55.6% of his shots from the field and 55.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per game.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Heat vs. Bucks Stat Comparison

Heat Bucks 109.6 Points Avg. 115.9 109.8 Points Allowed Avg. 118.3 45.9% Field Goal % 47.8% 36.4% Three Point % 35.5%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.