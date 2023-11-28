The Miami Heat (10-7) are slight underdogs (by 2.5 points) to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (12-5) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup has a point total of 226.5.

Heat vs. Bucks Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: TNT and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -2.5 226.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami has played five games this season that finished with a combined score over 226.5 points.

Miami has a 217.6-point average over/under in its contests this season, 8.9 fewer points than this game's total.

Miami's ATS record is 8-9-0 this year.

The Heat have been victorious in two of the seven contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Miami has won one of its six games when it is the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami has a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Heat vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 14 82.4% 120.4 230.2 117.5 225.3 233.4 Heat 5 29.4% 109.8 230.2 107.8 225.3 218.1

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

Miami has gone 7-3 in its last 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.

The Heat have hit the over in four of their last 10 outings.

This season, Miami is 1-4-0 at home against the spread (.200 winning percentage). On the road, it is 7-5-0 ATS (.583).

The Heat score an average of 109.8 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 117.5 the Bucks give up.

Miami is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when it scores more than 117.5 points.

Heat vs. Bucks Betting Splits

Heat and Bucks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Heat 8-9 3-3 7-10 Bucks 6-11 4-9 10-7

Heat vs. Bucks Point Insights

Heat Bucks 109.8 Points Scored (PG) 120.4 24 NBA Rank (PPG) 4 4-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 6-10 5-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 12-4 107.8 Points Allowed (PG) 117.5 6 NBA Rank (PAPG) 22 8-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 1-3 10-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 4-0

